AGC Announces April 24 March for Justice at Turkish Consulate

United We March – Join Us!

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian Genocide Committee (AGC), a broad-based coalition of 21 of the leading religious, political, youth, charitable, athletic and social organizations of the Armenian community of Southern California, has announced that on April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., the annual March for Justice will take place on Wilshire Boulevard between Fairfax Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard, in front of the Turkish Consulate, to demand justice for the Armenian Genocide.

Continuing a more than four-decade tradition of bringing Armenian demands directly to Turkey’s official government representative in Los Angeles, the AGC has been working diligently to plan the March for Justice and calls upon all segments of our community to participate.

Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks. Further information can be found at the AGC website www.March4Justice.com and at the Armenian Genocide Committee Facebook page or by calling (888) 924-1915.

Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America

Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church

Armenian Catholic Church of North America

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian Revolutionary Federation

Armenian Democratic Liberal Party

Social Democrat Hunchak Party

Armenian General Benevolent Union – Western District

Armenian Relief Society – Western USA

Homenetmen Western U.S

Armenian Youth Federation

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region

Armenian Council of America

Armenian Bar Association

Organization of Istanbul Armenians

United Armenian Council of Los Angeles

Committee for Armenian Students in Public Schools (CASPS)

All-Armenian Student Association

National Armenian Law Students Association

Open Wounds

