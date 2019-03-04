Russia citizen who “video recorded for Armenians” is detained in Azerbaijan

A Russian citizen, who was “video recording for Armenians,” was detained by police in Beyimsarov village in Tartar Rayon of Azerbaijan, AZE.az reported.

It was found out that this person is Alu Alamahmad Idigov, a resident of Krasnodar Krai of Russia.

The man told the police that he was resting at Naftalan sanatorium, and he had made audio and video recording for his Armenian friend.

The detainee told Azerbaijani law enforcement that the mother of his Armenian friend who lives with him had lived in the aforementioned village until the Nagorno-Karabakh War, and now she wished to see her former village and house. The man had come to Tartar and found the village and the house by way of a smartphone app.

Azerbaijani police, however, found criminal intentions in Idigov’s action, deleted the video, whereupon he was set free.

https://news.am/eng/news/499399.html

