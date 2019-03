Armenian Judoka Styopa Darbinyan claims bronze in international tournament in Turkey

The Armenian Judo adults’ team are participating in the Judo World Cup in Antalya, Turkey headed by head coach Hovhannes Davtyan. Around 500 participants representing 16 countries took part in the event. As the National Olympic Committee reports, Armenian judoka Styopa Darbinyan has scored five victories and took the third sport, claiming bronze.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/03/04/Styopa-Darbinyan/2081128

