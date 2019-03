Armenia PM congratulates Arthur Meschian on his 70th anniversary

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Arthur Meschian on his 70th anniversary, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Arthur Meschian’s works on the cultural heritage of the Armenian people.

“I am very glad you continue your active creative activity by bringing your contribution to the development of Yerevan” the PM added.

Pashinyan wished him robust health, productive activity and creative success.

