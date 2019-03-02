Renowned writer, expert in Armenian studies Kim Bakshin turn 88

“The Armenian nation can never be defeated,” Kim Bakshin, renowned author, screenwriter said on one occasion. The scholar who authored number of books about Armenia and Artsakh turned 88 on Friday.

For nearly half a century, Kim Bakshin has traveled across Armenia and has visited several countries where Armenians have always lived. Bakshin has also studied Armenian manuscripts in different libraries around the world, has visited several Armenian churches and has talked to our fellow Armenians.

Kim Bakshin has written six books devoted to Armenia and the Armenians, including Eagle and Sword, Fate and Stone, The Resurrection of Saint Lazar, From the Monastery about Love, Our World is Like a Wheel and Frozen Time, as well as the screenplay for the 20-part TV film about the Matenadaran.

“My books are valuable to me, especially the latest one that was translated into Armenia,” Bakshin has said about “The Spiritual Treasures of Artsakh” dedicated to the history, and historical and cultural monuments in Artsakh.

In 2016, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan awarded Bakshin with the “Gratitude” medal for substantial contribution to the popularization of the Artsakh’s cultural heritage.

