‘He can write a new history for himself’: Arsenal boss praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan

2019-03-02

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Head coach of London’s Arsenal Unai Emery praised midfielder, captain of Armenia’s national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan, reports Armenpress.

Arsenal boss said Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a very good person, he can speak a lot of languages. “He has experienced a lot of countries. As a player he is making a good career. And I think he can also improve and can also write a new history for himself”, the Arsenal head coach said.

Unai Emery added that Mkhitaryan can play in different positions and help the team like a winger – right, left and inside.

“For us he is very important because every player likes him a lot”, he said.

