‘He can write a new history for himself’: Arsenal boss praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Head coach of London’s Arsenal Unai Emery praised midfielder, captain of Armenia’s national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan, reports Armenpress.
Arsenal boss said Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a very good person, he can speak a lot of languages. “He has experienced a lot of countries. As a player he is making a good career. And I think he can also improve and can also write a new history for himself”, the Arsenal head coach said.
Unai Emery added that Mkhitaryan can play in different positions and help the team like a winger – right, left and inside.
“For us he is very important because every player likes him a lot”, he said.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
