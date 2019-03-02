Ara Güler photo exhibition opens in Istanbul

An exhibition of the works by the late, legendary Armenian photojournalist Ara Güler has opened Friday at the museum named after him in Istanbul, Turkey.

This exhibition features the photos by Güler, who 60 years ago had accidentally discovered the ancient city of Aphrodisias, which is located in Aydın Province of Turkey.

Güler and his driver, who were returning from an assignment, had gotten lost on their way back and ended up in a village whose residents were using ancient stones and columns in their daily lives, according to Anadolu news agency.

In 2017 Aphrodisias was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list.

The exhibition, which presents the photos of this ancient city and its surroundings, will be open until September.

Ara Güler passed away on October 17, 2018 aged 90.

