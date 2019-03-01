U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Had her First Meeting with Armenia’s Foreign Minister

U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy had her first meeting with Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

“I am excited to begin my tour and look forward to working closely with the Foreign Minister and his team at the Ministry to deepen U.S.-Armenia relations, cooperate on regional issues, and support Armenia’s democratic transition,” wrote newly-appointed Ambassador on Facebook.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/68482/us-ambassador-to-armenia-had-her-first-meeting-with-armenias-foreign-minister.html

