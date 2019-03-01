New USC fellows program seeks to help Armenia face challenges

PanARMENIAN.Net – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, L.A. Councilmember Paul Krekorian, and USC Dornsifehave teamed up with the government of Armenia to form the USC Institute of Armenian Studies Policy Fellows Program.

In the quarter century since gaining independence from the Soviet Union, the Republic of Armenia has struggled to establish a stable and genuine democratic government. Last year’s “velvet revolution,” one of the most peaceful regime changes in the country’s history, offered many new hope. But challenges are many, and the country continues to navigate the opportunities and obstacles that come with the transition to a democratic government.

“This fellowship brings public servants from Armenia to observe, engage with, learn from and contribute to the work of various L.A. city departments,” said Salpi Ghazarian, director of the USC Institute of Armenian Studies. “It’s a program that bridges the intellectual capacities of the university, the administrative and governance capacity of the City of Los Angeles, and the new, exciting needs of the government of Armenia.”

The program responds to the historical changes currently occurring in the Republic of Armenia.

“The world expected post-Soviet societies to naturally transition to functioning democracies,” said Ghazarian, “forgetting that the frameworks that make for effective, participatory governance don’t exist there.”

To help Armenia approach sustainable governance, the Institute of Armenian Studies invites mid-career public servants to L.A. to experience the inner workings of a democratic society. Intended to facilitate an open dialogue between Armenian and American policymakers, the fellows program encourages the two governments to learn and grow from one another.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/265992/

