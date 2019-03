Georgia president to visit Armenia

01.03.2019

President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili will visit Armenia this month.

It is the second trip of the Georgian president after assuming the office with the first being paid to Baku where Zurabishvili made a number of statements on Georgia-Azerbaijan cooperation.

https://news.am/eng/news/499107.html

