Armenia ambassador to UK attends charity event in London

A charity dinner was held Thursday in London. The entire proceeds of the dinner will go to housing construction in Spitak town, which was devastated in the earthquake that had hit Armenia in 1988.

As a special guest, Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Arman Kirakossian, addressed the audience. In particular, he reflected on the humanitarian aid and invaluable assistance which the British Armenian community and the British government provided to the disaster-affected areas during and subsequent years of this earthquake.

Leading surgeon, Lord Ara Wardkes Darzi, was the keynote speaker at this charity dinner.

