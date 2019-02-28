Pashinyan meets with Iranian-Armenians in Tehran

EREVAN, FEBRUARY 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia, who is on 2-day official visit in Iran, met with the representatives of the Armenian community in Iran at “Ararat” sports and culture center on February 27, ARMENPRESS reports the PM posted a selfie on his Facebook page.

In the sidelines of the visit, the Armenian PM has already held meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei.

On February 28 the PM will depart for Isfahan, where he will meet with the Governor and representatives of the Armenian community.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/965837/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...