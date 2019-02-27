Great Armenian poet’s house demolished in Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net – Hamshen Tour travel agency has published footage showing that a building that was traditionally considered to be the house of the great Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents has been demolished in Kars, Turkey.

Each year, thousands of Armenian tourists flock to the town in the historic Western Armenia to pay tribute to the memory of the great poet.

Charents was born in Kars in 1897 to a family involved in rug trade. His family originally hailed from the Armenian community of Maku, Persian Armenia.

The poet even mentions his hometown in one of his most famous poems.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/265913/

