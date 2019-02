Armenian PM honors memory of Sumgait victims

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan honored memory of the victims of the Sumgait massacre on the 31st anniversary of the tragedy.

“On Feb 27, 1988 hundreds of Armenians were killed and deported from Azerbaijan, which was a response to the peaceful demonstrations of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians to protect their right of self-determination,” he tweeted.

https://news.am/eng/news/498605.html

