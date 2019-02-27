Ani exhibition in Ankara continues to interest Turkey press

Turkish press continues to show a great interest to the exhibition, entitled “Ani: Poetry of Stones,” which opened on February 21, in the Turkish capital city of Ankara.

The kültür.limited website of Turkey also reflected on this topic. It stressed that the valued samples of Armenian architecture, which has had an impact on the region, are represented at Ani—a ruined medieval Armenian city now situated in Turkey’s Kars Province, next to the closed border with Armenia.

“One of the objectives of this exhibition is to show how specialists who have come from Armenia, Turkey, and other countries can work together to preserve the historic buildings of Ani and its surroundings,” the website noted, in particular.

https://news.am/eng/news/498428.html

