Ambassador Tracy starts her work at U.S. Embassy Yerevan

Newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy is already in Armenia and today is her first day at the new job, the U.S. Embassy Yerevan said in a Facebook post.

“Ambassador Lynne Tracy started her work at U.S. Embassy Yerevan today! Welcome Madam Ambassador!” reads the post.

Lynne M. Tracy was officially sworn in this week to serve as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the U.S. to Armenia.

Ambassador Tracy is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and will represent the president of the United States in Armenia.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/02/27/US-ambassador/2078611

