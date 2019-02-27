Alice Nazarian’s Family Memoir to be Presented at Abril Bookstore

GLENDALE—The newly translated English edition of Alice Nazarian’s book titled, “Bloodied But Unbowed: A Memoir of the Arshur & Arshaluys Yousuf Family” will be presented at a special book-release event on Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Abril Bookstore, 415 E. Broadway, Glendale.

This captivating story will be introduced by UCLA Narekatsi Professor of Armenian Studies, Dr. S. Peter Cowe and presented by UCLA Research Associate, Dr. Rubina Peroomian. Family descendants of the late author will be present.

“Bloodied, But Unbowed” is a memoir written by Alice Nazarian that tells the story of her parents and family in the shadow of the Armenian/Assyrian Genocide. Her father, Ashur Yousuf, a prominent Assyrian intellectual and professor at Euphrates College in Kharpert, Turkey, became a victim of the Genocide in 1915. Her mother, Arshaluys Yousuf, heroically struggled on after her husband’s death, raising their six children while helping educate countless young children in orphanages and schools in the Middle East. The memoir comprises a narrative of the turbulent life of Arshaluys and a section devoted to writings by and about Ashur Yousuf. This English translation, while faithful to the original Armenian, contains some new material and an updated genealogy of the descendants of Ashur and Arshaluys Yousuf.

Alice Nazarian was the fifth child of Ashur and Arshaluys Yousuf. In addition to this memoir, she wrote numerous articles, poems, and lectures. She was well-known in Aleppo, Syria, as an educator and director of plays. Having lived most of her life in Aleppo, she immigrated to the United States in 1967. She died in Los Angeles in 1976

Admission to the event is free and a reception will follow. For more information, call (818) 243-4112.

http://asbarez.com/177918/alice-nazarians-family-memoir-to-be-presented-at-abril-bookstore/

