Holistic Approach to Armenia’s Future: A Conversation with Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative co-founders Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan spoke with CivilNet’s Salpi Ghazarian about the motivations and goals that tie together the various initiatives that they have created with the intention to place Armenia on the global stage and to promote Armenia’s development. From the Aurora Prize to the United World College Dilijan to the Initiatives for the Development of Armenia IDeA and FAST – the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology – the pair of innovator/businessmen philanthropists have chosen a variety of directions by which to contribute to growth in Armenia and visibility in the world.

