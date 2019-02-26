EU Ambassador to Armenia says cannot mention concrete date for visa liberalization

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. The parameters for the visa liberalization with the EU member states have not changed, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, said during a press conference today, reports Armenpress.

“This is a process that has two sides. On the one hand this is a political decision and the final say belongs to the member states. In addition, there is a practical side where such issues need clarification which depend on the facilitation of the visa regime, contacts between the people and how the visits of Armenians to the EU states are being carried out. The Armenian side knows well what are the concerns of the EU separate states and based on that Armenia’s reaction should be complete”, he said.

Piotr Świtalski said he cannot mention a concrete date for the completion of this process.

“The dialogue for visa liberalization is possible if there are guarantees and mechanisms on ensuring well-manageable and secure mobility. Let’s be optimistic that these conditions will be satisfied, and I think that the current contacts of the Armenian side are useful”, he added.

