Barekendan, a Celebration of Spring in Aragyugh

Masked faces performed folk songs, dances and played games on the day before lent in Armenia, for a celebration called “Barekendan”. The village of Aragyugh celebrated the event for the first time in thirty years, with the hope that this new dynamism will help their village develop.

https://www.civilnet.am/news/2019/02/26/Barekendan-a-Celebration-of-Spring-in-Aragyugh/355398



Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...